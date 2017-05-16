Judge Orders Uber To Return Waymo’s Files

DETROIT (KDKA/AP) – A federal judge has ordered Uber to return files a key executive downloaded before he left Waymo, the Alphabet Inc. autonomous car arm that was spun off from Google.

Judge William Alsup in San Francisco says in the ruling that Waymo has shown compelling evidence that a former star engineer named Anthony Levandowski downloaded confidential files before leaving Waymo. The Judge also says evidence shows that before he left Waymo, Levandowski and Uber planned for Uber to acquire a company formed by Levandowski.

“We are pleased with the court’s ruling that Uber can continue building and utilizing all of its self-driving technology, including our innovation around LiDAR. We look forward to moving toward trial and continuing to demonstrate that our technology has been built independently from the ground up,” a spokesperson said.

The ruling prevents Uber from using the technology on a navigational tool called Lidar that robotic cars need to see what’s around them.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)