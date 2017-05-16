EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Peduto Wins Democratic Nomination For Pittsburgh Mayor

May 16, 2017 9:34 PM
Filed Under: Election Day, Mayor Bill Peduto, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Primary, Pittsburgh, Ralph Iannotti

PITTSBURGH (AP) — First-term Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has won the Democratic nomination for mayor in Pennsylvania’s second-largest city.

No candidate filed to run for the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary.

Stay with KDKA for all the latest on this developing story. KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti will have a full report from Peduto headquarters on Pittsburgh’s CW at 10 p.m. and on KDKA-TV News at 11 p.m.

