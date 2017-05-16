Peduto Wins Democratic Nomination For Pittsburgh Mayor

PITTSBURGH (AP) — First-term Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has won the Democratic nomination for mayor in Pennsylvania’s second-largest city.
No candidate filed to run for the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary.
BREAKING: AP calls Bill Peduto winner of today's 3-way Democratic mayoral primary. pic.twitter.com/lsFbOrm9MV
— Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) May 17, 2017
