Child That Is Handicapped Reportedly Rescued From House Fire

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Fire engulfed a home in Westmoreland County this afternoon.
The blaze broke out around 4:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Skyline Drive in Hempfield Township.
Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the home, but it appears firefighters have since been able to bring it under control.
There were initial reports that a child that is handicapped was trapped inside, but sources say that the child has been rescued.
There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire.
