Kidsburgh: Remake Learning Days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has been recognized by the White House and organizations around the world for its efforts to prepare kids for the future with innovative teaching and outreach.
“Remake Learning Days” is a showcase of those efforts, with more than 350 events through May 26.
Here are some of the ways you can check out what’s being billed as the “world’s biggest open house of hands-on learning.
