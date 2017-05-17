EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

General Mills Giving Away 10,000 Boxes Of Marshmallow-Only Lucky Charms

May 17, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: General Mills, Lucky Charms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This might make your day if your favorite part about eating Lucky Charms cereal is the marshmallows.

General Mills is giving away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.

Two years ago, Lucky Charms had a similar promotion, but this time around they’re putting special codes on regular cereal boxes, which customers can enter on a website to win.

More information can be found on their website here!

