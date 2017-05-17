Primary Voters Impacted After Wilkinsburg Judge Of Elections Arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some voters in Wilkinsburg experienced problems while trying to cast their ballot on Tuesday because their judge of elections was in jail.

According to police, Loren Johnson, 55, was arrested for allegedly threatening his sister and nephew with a shotgun Monday night.

Johnson is the judge of elections in Wilkinsburg’s 1st Ward, 6th District.

Johnson was staying at his deceased mother’s house when his sister and nephew showed up.

The three got into a fight and the sister allegedly threatened Johnson with a tray. Johnson allegedly went upstairs, got a shotgun, went back downstairs and threatened to shoot them.

As a result of him being in jail, some residents had to use emergency ballots to vote.

Meanwhile, sheriff’s deputies had to go to his house in order to obtain necessary voting supplies to have the election.

Now, the district attorney will determine if Johnson will face additional charges for failing to perform his duties as judge of elections.

There were a handful of other issues for voters wishing to cast their ballots on Tuesday.

At one polling place in Downtown Pittsburgh, voting was temporarily halted when a few poll workers didn’t show up. Another polling location in Pleasant Hills was closed.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter