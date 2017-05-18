EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Top Foods Americans Order To Avoid Dirty Dishes

May 18, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: No Dirty Dishes Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — May 18 is National No Dirty Dishes Day, and there are certain foods Americans turn to in order to avoid scrubbing plates.

National Today teamed up with Postmates to ask 1,000 people about their favorite finger foods.

1. Pizza (24%)
2. French fries (15%)
3. Chicken wings (12%)
4. Tacos (12%)
5. Hamburger (11%)
6. Fried chicken (8%)
7. Mozzarella sticks (7%)
8. Burrito (5%)
9. Egg rolls (4%)
10. Hot dog (2%)

For Pittsburghers who want to celebrate No Dirty Dishes Day, Postmates is delivering free pizza to the first 10,000 Pittsburgh dwellers who download Postmates and order on May 18.

