Midtown Towers Fire Victims Depending On Donations, Red Cross

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several residents of Midtown Towers were sitting outside the Quality Inn in Oakland Wednesday evening.

They were moved there from the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, where they’d been staying since Monday morning’s fire.

“All I got to do is hope and pray, and be patient,” resident Evelyn Patterson said.

Patterson lived in the apartment complex.

“The Red Cross was the first ones to step in,” Patterson said.

The Red Cross says around 55 residents came through the shelter and about two dozen stayed each night. They didn’t have access to a shower until Wednesday.

Several local businesses have stepped in to help.

“Donations right now, my daughter made phone calls to Chipotle, Jimmy John’s and Giant Eagle,” resident Vonnie Mason said.

The Red Cross says case workers will be contacting residents to help them based on individual needs.

“I’m grateful to have a bed, even if only for one night. I just wish all my tenants, all of my friends well,” Mason said.

The residents are staying at the Quality Inn until Friday. They say they will be placed somewhere in Monroeville after that.