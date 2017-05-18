MotoAmerica Takes Over Pittsburgh For Huge Racing Event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The highest level of pro motorcycle racing is coming to Pittsburgh. MotoAmerica will be taking over Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum the last weekend of August. The first time a racing event held here will be televised and up to 5,000 people are expected to come and watch each day.

“We’re so excited to have them here in the area. I think it’s great for the community,” track owner Kathy Stout said.

The Pittsburgh International Race Complex will host the eighth of ten rounds. Each round is taking place in a different city. This year, MotoAmerica officials jumped on the opportunity to race bikes in Pittsburgh.

“I understood they were going through some renovations and extended the track from the original use in the past and it seemed like a pretty good fit,” Chief Operations Officer of MotoAmerica Chuck Aksland said.

This track can carry speeds up to 180 miles per hour. Other tracks top 200.

“Can you imagine that? It’s totally insane,” Stout said.

But, these guys and there are some gals, aren’t afraid.

“A good racer has short term memory loss. You forget the bad stuff and move on,” racer Cameron Beaubier said.

Cameron Beaubier, 24, is a two time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion. He’s ready to take this track on and so are his competitors like Steven Dietz, 18, of Ross Township. This is his first time racing in MotoAmerica.

“It all started with my oldest brother, then my middle brother said what about me then I said what about me. It kept going from there,” racer Steven Dietz said.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas suited up and gave the bike a try! She and her driver topped speeds of 140 miles per hour.

“My hands hurt from holding on so tight. I did not want to let go and I was squeezing him. I’m sorry if I was squeezing him too much,” Wadas said.

Former Steelers Kicker Sean Suisham gave it a try as well!

“What a cool experience. A lot of times now that I’m done with football I struggle and am searching for the feeling I get from football and I got it today,” Suisham said.