Overnight Crash Closes Northbound Lanes Of Parkway North

May 18, 2017 3:27 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Parkway North

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Northbound lanes of the Parkway North were closed between McKnight Road and Perrysville Avenue after a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

At least two vehicles were involved in the the crash, which happened around 1 a.m.

An emergency official said four victims were transported from the scene. One of the victims is believed to be a child.

The northbound lanes between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit and the Perrysville Avenue exit remained closed hours after the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police were investigating.

