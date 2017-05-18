WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Pa. University Groundskeeper Dies When Lawnmower Catches Fire

May 18, 2017 6:55 PM
Filed Under: Millersville University, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A riding lawnmower being used by a longtime groundskeeper at a Pennsylvania university has caught fire, killing the groundskeeper.

Millersville University President John Anderson says in an email to faculty and students the worker died Wednesday. He says 60-year-old Michael Keefer was riding on the lawnmower near the university’s stadium when the fire broke out.

Keefer was taken to a hospital and died that night.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office on Thursday said cause of Keefer’s death was thermal injuries and the death was an accident.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

A university spokeswoman tells LNP it’s unclear what caused the fire.

The university and the state fire marshal are investigating.

Keefer had worked at the university since 1990.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch