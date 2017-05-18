Woodland Hills Employee Accused Of Assaulting Teen Appears In Court

RANKIN (KDKA) — Joseph Golden III, a suspended behavioral specialist at the Woodland Hills Promise alternative school in Rankin, hid his face as he left court.

Golden, 50, was arrested and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child after lifting the 13-year-old from the floor by the neck and carrying him down a hallway at the school. Video of the incident was presented as evidence at the preliminary hearing.

“From what I saw, all he did was grab him and take him down the hall. He didn’t choke him. He picked him up around the neck and shoulder. The kid didn’t go to the hospital, he didn’t go to the doctor, he told the principal he wasn’t hurt. This isn’t a simple assault. I don’t understand,” attorney Pat Thomassey said.

The Promise School is an alternative education program for students who have demonstrated at risk behavior. According to the superintendent of Woodland Hills School District, Golden was hired to keep incidents from escalating at the school.

“This young man left class two or three times and he returned him two or three times and finally the kid said ‘I’m going to do what I want,'” Thomassey said.

Golden has been suspended and the District is moving forward to terminate him. Thomassey said his client was well liked and did his job well.