Bishop Zubik Calls An Uber, Driver Turns Out To Be Old Friend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When a leg problem stopped him from driving, Roman Catholic Bishop David Zubik started communing with a new world called “Uber.” Driver Sean Ferguson has driven him several times. But the bishop says their first ride was a big surprise.

“I called for an Uber driver. What comes up on my screen, they show who the driver is. It said ‘Sean.’ It said what kind of a car he was driving.”

“I received a phone call by the name of David, location at Duquesne University,” Sean adds. “So I drove up to Duquesne. The main circle there.”

“And I see that he’s looking at his phone, and I’m looking at my phone, and he’s looking at his phone, and I’m looking at my phone,” Bishop Zubik continues.

“I couldn’t believe that I was going to drive the bishop through Uber.”

They had previously met under trying circumstances. Sean was a student at the University of Dayton, in Ohio, when he was struck by lightning two years ago. He lay unconscious in a Dayton hospital for five days, after a student saved him with CPR. The Hampton resident was transferred to Mercy Hospital, where he was befriended by none other than David Zubik.

“He would have died if is wasn’t for one of his classmates coming to quick action and reviving him. And for months Sean was in the hospital coming through that traumatic experience. And it’s a miracle that he not only came through it, but has full health.”

Bishop Zubik had enjoyed driving because it gave him time to think. Now, he’s found it’s even better to share his thoughts with others.

“That’s why I like to call the Uber drivers my Guardian Angels.”