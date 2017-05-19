EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Pennsylvania Woman’s Lost Keepsake Necklace Found In Iceland

May 19, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Ashley Fusco, iceland

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman who lost a keepsake necklace during a trip to Iceland is getting it back because of an alert shopkeeper there and a 911 dispatcher in another part of the state.

Ashley Fusco, of Pine Township, got the necklace which features fingerprint images from her parents who were killed in a 2008 car crash.

Fusco tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette she lost the necklace while visiting Reykjavik in March.

A clerk found it on the floor of a souvenir shop there and posted a notice on Facebook. That was seen by Kimberly Robinson, a 911 dispatcher in Tioga County who used information in the post to track down the couple’s obituary and posted a link to it, which Fusco saw Monday night.

Fusco says she wore the necklace every day.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch