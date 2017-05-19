Pennsylvania Woman’s Lost Keepsake Necklace Found In Iceland

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman who lost a keepsake necklace during a trip to Iceland is getting it back because of an alert shopkeeper there and a 911 dispatcher in another part of the state.
Ashley Fusco, of Pine Township, got the necklace which features fingerprint images from her parents who were killed in a 2008 car crash.
Fusco tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette she lost the necklace while visiting Reykjavik in March.
A clerk found it on the floor of a souvenir shop there and posted a notice on Facebook. That was seen by Kimberly Robinson, a 911 dispatcher in Tioga County who used information in the post to track down the couple’s obituary and posted a link to it, which Fusco saw Monday night.
Fusco says she wore the necklace every day.
