‘My Heart Was Racing’: Jameson Taillon Discusses Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In his short Major League Baseball career, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon has endured a torn ligament that’s required Tommy John surgery, then more surgery for a hernia. But nothing prepares you for cancer.

“One of our doctors pulled me into a conference room. I felt like I was in a movie or something. I felt like I was having an out of body experience,” he said. “My heart was racing. But something I got over quickly. My immediate thought was what next? What can I do to get better?”

Fortunately for Taillon, he got quick, quality treatment from team doctors. They got the cancer out quickly, a key to survival.

“Feeling good now. Feeling healthy. We’re getting all good news back so far. Going forward, it’s something I’ll have to monitor. It’s something I’ll have to carry with me the rest of my life. It’s part of me now,” he said.

Taillon eloquently tweeted about the sensitivity of this disease for men saying: “Today I lost a piece of my manhood. But today I’m feeling like more of a man than I ever have.”

He told a press conference audience that men need to step up and deal with sensitive health issues, because it can save their lives.

“Like I said, it’s a private area. It’s something that guys don’t really like to talk about. I lost what people would call maybe half of my manhood. But I feel great. That cant take away your dignity or your pride,” Taillon said.

He said he is moved by the great outpouring of support from fans, players and the Pirates organization.