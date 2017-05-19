EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Report: Penguins Leaning Toward Murray For Game 4

May 19, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Marc-Andre Fleury, Matt Murray, NHL, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It appears the Pittsburgh Penguins will make a change in goal for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

According to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, Matt Murray was the first goalie off the ice at the Penguins’ morning skate. That normally indicates the starting goaltender for that evening’s game.

