Report: Penguins Leaning Toward Murray For Game 4

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It appears the Pittsburgh Penguins will make a change in goal for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.
According to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, Matt Murray was the first goalie off the ice at the Penguins’ morning skate. That normally indicates the starting goaltender for that evening’s game.
Matt Murray first out this morning. Had his own net at practice. He will face the @senators tonight. Marc-André Fleury doing extra.
— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 19, 2017
#Pens injured guys, scratches and goalies skating at U Ottawa this morning. FWIW, Murray was the first goalie off the ice.
— Sam Werner (@SWernerPG) May 19, 2017
