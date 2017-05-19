Police Searching For Indiana Co. Man Accused Of Attacking Woman

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman in Indiana County.
Ryan Shawn McAdoo is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
Police say the charge stem from an incident that occurred Thursday evening at a home along Twolick Drive in White Township.
McAdoo allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim before grabbing a knife and threatening to harm her. When the woman tried to call for help, McAdoo reportedly took her phone and smashed it on the ground.
The victim fled to a nearby residence, where McAdoo allegedly shoved her against a wall and held a knife to her torso.
A neighbor intervened and McAdoo fled.
He is described as white male with brown hair and green eyes. He stands 6-foot and weighs roughly 170 pounds.