State Police Arrest Student For Threatening Classmate, Teacher

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State police say the incident happened at the Pressley Ridge facility outside of Greensburg.

A young man upset with some discipline he had received allegedly made threats to both staff and students. Investigators say the suspect had the means to commit an act of violence.

Calling the incident credible and urgent, state police arrested a 16-year-old student at the Pressley Ridge facility after he allegedly chatted on Facebook with another student, threatening to kill him after both were cited and disciplined at the facility.

“The accused had received fines while with the other child and he’s threatening the child to pay for the fines. And if he doesn’t pay the fines, he will take action he’ll take action with the fire arm and kill the other child,” Trooper Stephen Limani said.

Investigators tell KDKA the suspect 16-hear-old had a rifle in his hand while video chatting and his threats went beyond the young man he was online with.

“And also he was going to shoot the administrators and the school,” Trooper Limani said.

The student allegedly threatened and another who got word of the alleged threats alerted the school. State police arrested the suspect and retrieved the gun. Charged as a juvenile the young man faces multiple counts including terroristic threats.

The suspect told investigators he was “under the influence of something.” He’s now in the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Facility.