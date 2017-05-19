Report: Woman Fighting For Her Life After Eating Gas Station Cheese

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (KDKA) — A California woman has been in the hospital for nearly a month after she consumed nacho-cheese sauce from a gas station.

The Sacramento Bee reports Lavinia Kelly has not been able to speak or breathe on her own since being hospitalized with botulism, which she believes she contracted after drizzling the cheese sauce on her Doritos.

Health officials have confirmed five cases of botulism in patients who ate at the Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station in Sacramento. Three other probable cases and one suspected case are being investigated.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Kelly, an upbeat mother of three children, felt fatigued within hours of consuming the cheese. The next morning she complained of double vision and was checked out at the hospital. She was sent home, where she was vomiting be evening time.

The next day, Kelly was admitted to the intensive care unit, where she has remained since.

Now, her family has filed a suit against Valley Oak Food and Fuel, alleging negligence, strict product liability and breach of implied warranty.