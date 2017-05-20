Catholic Elementary School To Close In Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Saturday that the Pre-K–8 education program at St. Bartholomew Catholic Elementary School in Penn Hills will close due to declining enrollment.
Bishop David Zubik granted Father Edward Wichman, administrator of St. Bartholomew Parish, permission to close the school.
“I grant permission at your request to close St. Bartholomew School, effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year,” Bishop Zubik wrote in a letter to Father Wichman. “In doing so, I also want to recognize the tremendous efforts of so many parents and parishioners who have worked hard over the past number of years in support of the school.”
Bishop Zubik said students supported by the Extra Mile Foundation will continue to have the opportunity for a Catholic education available to them.
According to a statement from St. Bartholomew Campaign Chair Jason Jablon posted to social media, K-8 enrollment at St. Bart’s School decreased from 278 students in 2002-03 to 114 students 2016-2017.