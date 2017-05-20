Former North Dakota Swim Coach Accused Of Luring Local Boy By Computer

NORTH STRABANE TWp. (KDKA) — A former swim coach in North Dakota has been charged after police say he used the online game Minecraft to lure a local teen into Skype conversations where he attempted to coerce the boy to undress.
A boy in North Strabane Township told authorities in January that he joined a Minecraft group hosted by Nicholas Asmann two years ago.
The child reportedly spoke with Asmann several times via Skype.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The teen said Asmann would pressure the him into removing his clothes. The boy refused, but he said Asmann removed his clothes and performed sexual acts.
When Police searched Asmann’s apartment they found child porn.
Nicholas Asmann faces felony charges of luring minors by computer and possessing child pornography.
One Comment
And of what importance is it were he previously worked?