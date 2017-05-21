Report: Explosion In Connellsville Home Sends 3 To Hospital

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — An explosion in a Connellsville home sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the explosion happened just before 3 a.m. in a duplex in the 200-block of South Carnegie Avenue.
Officer Jacob Cavanaugh with the Connellsville Police told the Post-Gazette that at least one window was blown out when there was an explosion on the upper floor.
Cavanaugh said two people were treated for chemical burns, and all three were in stable condition.
The Post-Gazette reports that the cause of the explosion is under investigation.
