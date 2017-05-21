Actor, Pittsburgh Native Michael Keaton Receives Honorary Doctorate From CMU

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday was graduation day at Carnegie Mellon University, and the students were in good company.

Acclaimed actor and Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton, known best for his work in “Batman” and “Birdman,” received a Doctor of Fine Arts degree.

He was honored for his work as a vising CMU scholar, and KDKA’s Paul Martino spoke exclusively with him after the ceremony.

Martino: Now you’re Doctor Keaton?

Keaton: Yes I am, don’t forget it.

Martino: What does that mean to you?

Keaton: It means a lot, receiving an award like this. This university. It means a lot. Great. I was very moved.

After the interview, Keaton rushed over the PPG Paints Arena to watch the Penguins take on the Senators.

