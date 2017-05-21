EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 Follow The ActionExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Penguins Strike Early, Rout Senators 7-0 To Take 3-2 Lead

May 21, 2017 6:04 PM
Filed Under: Hockey, NHL, Penguins, Senators

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are one win away from a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

The defending champions pounced on the Ottawa Senators early in a 7-0 demolition in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday to take a 3-2 series lead. Sidney Crosby scored for a third consecutive game as part of a four-goal first period in which the Penguins twice chased goalie Craig Anderson.

Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist in his return from a concussion. Olli Maatta and Scott Wilson also beat Anderson in the first period. Matt Cullen scored his second of the playoffs, and Phil Kessel his seventh.

Matt Murray stopped 21 shots to win his second straight start following a six-week injury layoff. Game 6 is Tuesday night in Ottawa.

Anderson was pulled briefly after the Penguins went up 3-0 in the first and removed for good to start the second period. He stopped 10 of 14 shots he faced on his 36th birthday.

