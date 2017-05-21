Police: Video Store Robber First Gave Clerk Her Phone Number

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Police say they identified a woman who robbed a northeast Ohio video store because she first gave a clerk her real phone number.

Akron police issued a warrant for aggravated robbery after tracing the phone number to the 41-year-old woman.

A store employee says the woman walked into the store on Tuesday afternoon and shopped for a DVD. She then approached the checkout counter and gave her number to the employee to look up her account.

The employee says the woman put a note on the counter stating she had a gun. Reports show she demanded money with her hand inside her sweatshirt as if she had a weapon.

Reports say the employee gave the woman an undisclosed amount of money, and she fled the store.

No one was hurt.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)