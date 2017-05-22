Big Game Hunter Trampled To Death By Elephants

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) – Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant.
A wildlife official said Monday that hunter Theunis Botha was with a client near Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park when he “unknowingly” walked into a herd of elephants on Friday.
Simukai Nyasha, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, says 51-year-old Botha was on a 10-day, licensed hunt.
The hunter ran a firm, Theunis Botha Big Game Safaris and Hounds. On the company’s website, Botha is described as a specialist in using hounds to hunt leopards.
