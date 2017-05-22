‘Dance Moms’ Stars On What’s Next For The Show Post Abby Lee Miller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The building is still there, but the magic ended over a year ago.

The Abby Lee Dance Studio is now located in Los Angeles. As for the show “Dance Moms”?

“There are ten new episodes, and I think they are probably some of our best episodes ever and I think Nia is probably the glue to that group,” show star Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier said.

15-year-old Nia Frazier is the only original cast member left in the new season.

Abby Lee Miller, the show’s dance instructor and choreographer, is heading to jail for bankruptcy fraud.

When the new season starts in August, Cheryl Burke of Dancing With the Stars replaces Miller.

“These are incredible people that she’s interacting with,” Hatcher-Frazier said.

Nia was nine when the show first started and a student of Abby Lee’s. Her mother, Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier, is an educator. They thought the show would be a six week docuseries.

“I asked my mom and dad if I could audition for this and they said no,” Nia Frazier said.

“I was like ‘pass,’ there’s nothing that is going to come from this, that’s what I thought,” Hatcher-Frazier said.

But what came from that random audition was seven seasons of the hit TV show.

“We didn’t think it would blow up,” Hatcher-Frazier said. “We’re on in over 140 countries.”

Dance Moms is the story of a competition dance team. At times, it pits dancer against dancer, and dance mom against mom.

“What you see is what you get,” Frazier said. “Whenever you say something you have to be mindful of what you say because they can always edit it.”

“It’s not scripted. We are not actresses. We do not get a script every week,” Hatcher-Frazier said.

Since the show started, many of the Dance Moms have and come and gone, taking their daughters with them.

In spite of some of the on-screen dramas, Nia and her mom have maintained friendships that extend far beyond TV.

“I just saw Maddie and Mackenzie on Monday. I see Chloe now all the time. Kendall, Kalani, I see them. Paige and Brooke, I still wish them happy birthday,” Nia Frazier said.

“We do bicker and fight. That happens. But we spend a lot of time together, sometimes more than with our husbands and children,” Hatcher-Frazier said. “They’re part of our lives. Like we’ll be at our daughters weddings. Big events.”

But now, they are headed in different directions.

For now, Nia is focusing on new opportunities. Another music video is about to be released, she will be going on tour this summer and has a movie role in the fall.

As for the future of Dance Moms? Her contract has ended.

“I don’t know what a season eight would look like, but it would be a totally different experience,” Frazier said.