WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News | CBS News Special Report
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

1 Man Dead, Cars Hit By Bullets In Homewood

May 22, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Fatal Shooting, Homewood, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man was killed and three vehicles were struck by bullets in a shooting incident Monday evening in Homewood.

The incident happened just before 7:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of Kelly Street.

According to city officials, the victim was found dead inside a vehicle. His identity has not yet been released.

Also, two other parked cars were hit by bullets.

Officials say police investigators are taking to two people about the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch