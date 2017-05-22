1 Man Dead, Cars Hit By Bullets In Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man was killed and three vehicles were struck by bullets in a shooting incident Monday evening in Homewood.
The incident happened just before 7:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of Kelly Street.
According to city officials, the victim was found dead inside a vehicle. His identity has not yet been released.
Also, two other parked cars were hit by bullets.
Officials say police investigators are taking to two people about the incident, but no arrests have been made.
