PA Representative Holds ‘Make The Second Amendment Great Again’ Rally

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA/AP) – Hundreds of gun rights advocates are taking their cause to the Pennsylvania State Capitol, pushing for an agenda that includes less strict rules for carrying concealed weapons.

A “Make the Second Amendment Great Again” rally, sponsored by Butler County republican Daryl Metcalfe was held in the Rotunda on Monday and brought together state lawmakers, sheriffs and gun rights enthusiasts for what has become an annual event.

Participants say they want to eliminate Pennsylvania’s criminal background checks system for gun buyers in favor of participation in a national checks system.

State Representative Rick Saccone of Elizabeth Township is sponsoring a bill that would do away with a permit for people who want to conceal their weapon.

“I carry everywhere, I carry into banks, I carry into grocery stores, I carry everywhere I go. We don’t need the government’s permission, I don’t need permission to put my coat over my weapon, I doesn’t make any sense,” said Saccone.

There’s also support for a bill that would make it easier for people to launch legal challenges to local gun ordinances that go beyond state law.

Some are also in favor of letting people carry concealed weapons without permits, as are currently required.

