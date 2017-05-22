EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 Follow The ActionExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Melania Slaps Donald’s Hand In Israel: Is Media Freakout Appropriate?

May 22, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Israel, Melania Trump

JERUSALEM (KDKA) – Another day, another media frenzy surrounding President Donald Trump.

On Monday, video from the president’s arrival at an Israeli airport sent the internet into a spiral of jokes and speculation.

The center of this new madness? A brief caught-on-camera interaction between Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The widely-shared video shows Trump reaching out in an apparent attempt to hold Melania’s hand before she seemingly swats his hand away.

Like clockwork, the media seized on the awkward interaction.

Yet, some scoffed at the harsh evaluation of the interaction, saying it was more of a miscommunication.

Some even said the hyper-focus on the “swat heard round the world” was clear evidence of media picking on President Trump.

