Melania Slaps Donald’s Hand In Israel: Is Media Freakout Appropriate?

JERUSALEM (KDKA) – Another day, another media frenzy surrounding President Donald Trump.

On Monday, video from the president’s arrival at an Israeli airport sent the internet into a spiral of jokes and speculation.

The center of this new madness? A brief caught-on-camera interaction between Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The widely-shared video shows Trump reaching out in an apparent attempt to hold Melania’s hand before she seemingly swats his hand away.

Looks like Melania doesn’t want to even hold hands with Donald Trump. Notice how she slaps his hand away. Not a good sign from the wife. pic.twitter.com/YeazsFUXav — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) May 22, 2017

Like clockwork, the media seized on the awkward interaction.

Melania swats away Donald’s hand in latest viral misery from Trumpland https://t.co/4dM4uBMR0O pic.twitter.com/4XFNEFzzXv — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) May 22, 2017

Watch Melania Trump slap away Donald’s hand upon arriving in Israel https://t.co/H0p3CZne1p — Cosmopolitan UK (@CosmopolitanUK) May 22, 2017

What did Melania’s 5 fingers say to Trump’s hand? SLAP! 😭pic.twitter.com/AY7N46jM9r — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 22, 2017

Yet, some scoffed at the harsh evaluation of the interaction, saying it was more of a miscommunication.

No, Melania didn’t slap his hand away. He withdrew the offered hand as she was clearly reaching for it. Let’s don’t be silly. — Abbie Nonamous (@Abbie_Nonamous) May 22, 2017

@raggapegs She was lagging behind, Trump was signaling her to speed up. She did look annoyed by the gesture however. — Katarina (@Welly_World) May 22, 2017

Some even said the hyper-focus on the “swat heard round the world” was clear evidence of media picking on President Trump.

Ut-oh Media, Melania is charming the planet with style, grace and kindness. How are you going to leak this into something terrible? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) May 22, 2017

