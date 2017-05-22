WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Pa. Supreme Court Rules Pittsburgh Police Officers Can Live Outside City Limits

May 22, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that Pittsburgh Police officers no longer have to live within the city limits.

Attorneys representing local police argued that officers should be allowed to live outside the city for safety reasons, and to be able to send their children to different schools.

But Mayor Bill Peduto has said he believes officers should have to live within city limits, so they have a “vested interest” in the community they serve and protect.

So far, the mayor has not released a statement about the court’s ruling.

