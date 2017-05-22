Pa. Supreme Court Rules Pittsburgh Police Officers Can Live Outside City Limits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that Pittsburgh Police officers no longer have to live within the city limits.
Attorneys representing local police argued that officers should be allowed to live outside the city for safety reasons, and to be able to send their children to different schools.
But Mayor Bill Peduto has said he believes officers should have to live within city limits, so they have a “vested interest” in the community they serve and protect.
So far, the mayor has not released a statement about the court’s ruling.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter