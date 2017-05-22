Steelers’ Rookies Visit Children’s Hospital, Lift Spirits Of Young Patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers’ rookies were back in Pittsburgh Monday to visit Children’s Hospital and spend some time with the young patients.

The rookies donated 250 fidget spinners with the Steelers logo on them.

They also played games and made crafts with patients in the Eat ‘n Park atrium.

After battling and beating cancer, rookie running back and former Pitt Panthers star James Conner can relate to what the kids are going through.

“All the young kids, it’s kinda sad though, you see the conditions that they’re in, so we just try to come here and cheer them up any way we can, play games with them, just be around, help them take their minds off things for a little bit,” said Conner. “It’s awesome, just lift their spirits any way we can.”

The rookies also posed for a few pictures and signed autographs for the patients and their families.

