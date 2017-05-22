EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 Follow The ActionExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Trump’s Budget Proposal Includes Huge Cuts To Food Stamps

May 22, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s blueprint for the 2018 budget year comes out Tuesday. It includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

All told, according to people familiar with the plan, Trump’s budget includes $1.7 trillion over 10 years in cuts from such so-called mandatory programs. That includes cuts to pensions for federal workers and higher contributions toward those pension benefits, as well as cuts to refundable tax credits paid to the working poor.

  1. Rick Oskin says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    hopefully President Trump will put a stop to the billion annually lost to fraud in the Obama administration. finally people in need will get food stamps instead of just criminals

