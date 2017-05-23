EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Pa. House Speaker: ‘Very Seriously’ Considering Run For Governor

By Tony Romeo May 23, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: Mike Turzai, Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG  – (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – It’s no secret that Republican Mike Turzai, the state House speaker, has been eyeing a run for governor.

But at a press club luncheon in Harrisburg Monday, Turzai seemed to walk right up to the line and stop just short of making an announcement. He even tossed out would could become a campaign slogan.

“[I’m] very seriously considering running for governor. I think, you know, I’ve had a record of being a reformer with results. You have to understand – I was an outsider,” said Turzai.

Turzai says if he does make a run for governor, he will not step down as House Speaker.

He would become the third candidate vying to become the Republican nominee to challenge Democratic incumbent Tom Wolf.

The two announced GOP candidates are York County state Sen. Scott Wagner and Allegheny County businessman Paul Mango.

