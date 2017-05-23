Report: State Police Trooper Found Passed Out In Vehicle, Charged With DUI

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania State Police trooper from Salem Township is facing DUI charges after the manager of a restaurant found her passed out in a running vehicle.
According to the Tribune-Review, Leah Connors was found in her pickup truck in a McDonald’s parking lot on Route 22. The manager called for help, and when police tried to talk to Connors, they say her speech was slurred. They also say her eyes were glassy and bloodshot.
Responding officers say she admitted that she had been drinking, but refused to take a sobriety test.
Connors is a sergeant with the Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset County.
Connors is now charged with a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, as well as careless driving, which is a summary offense. She is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on June 27.
