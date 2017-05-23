Open Casting Call For New Toni Braxton Movie

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Calling all aspiring actors in the Pittsburgh area!
Nancy Mosser Casting has announced an open call this Thursday, May 25, for a new “Lifetime” movie starring actress and singer Toni Braxton.
The movie, “Prepared for a Purpose,” is based on a novel about the woman who “averted tragedy when an active gunman entered her school in Atlanta.”
The opening casting call will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 31st Street Studios.
They are looking for both adults and children of ethnically diverse backgrounds.
Kids, ages 6 to 14, are needed to play students. Adults over the age of 18 are needed to play various roles, including police and SWAT team members, reporters and more.
The moving will film in the Pittsburgh area from June 8-30.
For more information on the casting call, visit: