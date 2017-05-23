WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Open Casting Call For New Toni Braxton Movie

May 23, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: 31st Street Studios, Casting Call, Nancy Mosser Casting, Toni Braxton

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Calling all aspiring actors in the Pittsburgh area!

Nancy Mosser Casting has announced an open call this Thursday, May 25, for a new “Lifetime” movie starring actress and singer Toni Braxton.

The movie, “Prepared for a Purpose,” is based on a novel about the woman who “averted tragedy when an active gunman entered her school in Atlanta.”

The opening casting call will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 31st Street Studios.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

They are looking for both adults and children of ethnically diverse backgrounds.

Kids, ages 6 to 14, are needed to play students. Adults over the age of 18 are needed to play various roles, including police and SWAT team members, reporters and more.

The moving will film in the Pittsburgh area from June 8-30.

For more information on the casting call, visit:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch