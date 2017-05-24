Cosby Arrives For Day 3 Of Jury Selection

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bill Cosby has arrived for the third day of jury selection in his Pennsylvania sex assault case.

Cosby arrived at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004. Cosby has called the encounter consensual.

Cosby goes on trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. The jury from Pittsburgh will be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.

Lawyers are bringing 100 new prospective jurors to the courthouse Wednesday. They hope to get the last regular juror and two alternates from this group.

The defense is crying foul after only one black person was seated among the first 11 jurors chosen.

Prosecutors say race was not a factor in their decision to strike two black women from the panel this week.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)