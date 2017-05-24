EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Graco Recalls 25,000 Car Seats; Webbing May Not Hold Child In Crash

May 24, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Graco, My Ride 65, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Recalls

DETROIT (AP) – Graco Children’s Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that’s on the webbing.

Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem. Graco traced the problem to a single batch of webbing.

Graco says in documents that it will notify owners and dealers will provide a replacement harness free of charge. The recall is expected to start on July 17.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch