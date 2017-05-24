Rania’s Recipes: Bison Burgers & Asian Pork Burgers

Rania Harris is back with more delicious burger recipes just in time for Memorial Day!

Bison Burgers

1 pound ground bison

1 (1-ounce) package onion soup mix

3 tablespoons Worchestershire sauce

Red hot pepper sauce to taste

Garnishes:

1 Vidalia onion, cut into (1/4-inch-thick) slices

4 hamburger buns

4 slices tomato

4 lettuce leaves

Balsamic Ketchup (Heinz)

Directions:

Preheat an outdoor grill or heat a grill pan on the stove over medium-high heat.

Using your hands, combine all ingredients in a medium bowl, mixing just to combine. Divide meat into 4 portions and form each into patty using your hands. Grill for 4 to 6 minutes on both sides for medium-rare to medium doneness. If desired, place buns, cut side down on the grill, until toasted, about 1 to 2 minutes. Serve burgers on buns with garnishes on the side.

Yield: 4 servings

Asian Pork Burgers

Dressing:

¾ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil leaves

¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

2 green onions, finely chopped

½ cup chopped water chestnuts

Asian hot chili sauce to taste (I like my sauce a bit on the spicy side)

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice

Pork burgers:

2# ground pork

2 tablespoons Hoisin Sauce

2 – 3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon Asian hot chili sauce (I like my burgers spicy!)

2 teaspoons minced garlic

3 scallions – chopped

½ cup Panko bread crumbs

Vegetable oil, for brushing the grill

6 Brioche rolls, split

Bibb lettuce

Directions:

Dressing: Combine the mayonnaise, basil, cilantro, green onions, water chestnuts, hot sauce and lime juice in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate.

Burgers: Combine the ingredients for the burgers in a bowl and mix well. Form into 6 equal elongated patties. Brush the grill with oil, as pork burgers tend to stick. Grill the patties with the grill top closed for 4 minutes. Turn and grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the patties registers 165 degrees. You may also grill the burgers on a stove top grill.

Grill the rolls just to toast them slightly.

Assembly: Spread the roll bottoms with a thin layer of dressing, followed by a lettuce leaf. Add the patties and top with generous dollops of the dressing. Add the bread tops and serve with the Asian Sesame Slaw.

Serves: 6

Asian Sesame Slaw

½ head Savoy cabbage, thinly sliced

½ head Red cabbage, thinly sliced

4 carrots – thinly sliced

½ cup cilantro – chopped

½ red Bermuda onion – chopped

Dressing:

1 cup peanut oil

2 tablespoons sesame oil

½ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sugar

Cayenne pepper to taste

½ cup peanuts, toasted and chopped

½ cup sesame seeds, toasted plus more for garnish

Directions:

Toss together the cabbages, carrots, cilantro and onions

Mix the dressing ingredients together and pour them over the cabbage mixture. Adjust the seasoning as necessary with the cayenne pepper.

Toss in the peanuts and the sesame seeds.

Sprinkle additional sesame seeds on the top of the dish to garnish.

Serves: 8