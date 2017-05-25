EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Big Pitcher Summer Drink Recipes

May 25, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Just in Thyme, Pineapple Island Breeze, Raspberry Lime Cooler, Raspberry Punch

If you’re looking for some delicious adult beverages for your next gathering, check out these recipes from Fine Wine & Good Spirits!

Raspberry Punch
Makes 6-8 servings
• 1 c Chambord Liqueur
• 2 c Finlandia Vodka
• 3 c pineapple juice
• Raspberries

Combine first three ingredients into a pitcher with ice; stir carefully. Garnish with raspberries.

Just in Thyme
Makes 6-8 servings
• 8 oz Bluecoat American Dry Gin
• 16 oz San Pellegrino Pompelmo
• 4 sprigs thyme
• 2 oranges, peeled and quartered

Combine gin and San Pellegrino into a pitcher; stir. Top with ice and serve. Add thyme and oranges to garnish.

Pineapple Island Breeze
Makes 6-8 servings
• 12 oz Three Olives Pineapple Vodka
• 36 oz pineapple juice
• ½ c cranberry juice
• 1 L of sparkling water or diet lemon-lime
• soda, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher with ice. Stir and enjoy.

Raspberry Lime Cooler
Makes 6-8 servings
• 1 ½ c Stoli Razberi
• 2 c lime seltzer, chilled
• 1 c raspberries
• 1 lime, juiced
• 3-5 drops liquid stevia (to taste)
• Raspberries

Using a muddler, mash the raspberries and stevia in a large bowl, until broken down into very small pieces. Add Stoli and lime juice; stir. Cover and refrigerate one to four hours. Strain the mixture into a large pitcher with ice. Add raspberries for a garnish and top off with seltzer.
As always, we ask that everyone please enjoy responsibly.

