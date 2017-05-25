Big Pitcher Summer Drink Recipes

If you’re looking for some delicious adult beverages for your next gathering, check out these recipes from Fine Wine & Good Spirits!
Raspberry Punch
Makes 6-8 servings
• 1 c Chambord Liqueur
• 2 c Finlandia Vodka
• 3 c pineapple juice
• Raspberries
Combine first three ingredients into a pitcher with ice; stir carefully. Garnish with raspberries.
Just in Thyme
Makes 6-8 servings
• 8 oz Bluecoat American Dry Gin
• 16 oz San Pellegrino Pompelmo
• 4 sprigs thyme
• 2 oranges, peeled and quartered
Combine gin and San Pellegrino into a pitcher; stir. Top with ice and serve. Add thyme and oranges to garnish.
Pineapple Island Breeze
Makes 6-8 servings
• 12 oz Three Olives Pineapple Vodka
• 36 oz pineapple juice
• ½ c cranberry juice
• 1 L of sparkling water or diet lemon-lime
• soda, to taste
Combine all ingredients in a pitcher with ice. Stir and enjoy.
Raspberry Lime Cooler
Makes 6-8 servings
• 1 ½ c Stoli Razberi
• 2 c lime seltzer, chilled
• 1 c raspberries
• 1 lime, juiced
• 3-5 drops liquid stevia (to taste)
• Raspberries
Using a muddler, mash the raspberries and stevia in a large bowl, until broken down into very small pieces. Add Stoli and lime juice; stir. Cover and refrigerate one to four hours. Strain the mixture into a large pitcher with ice. Add raspberries for a garnish and top off with seltzer.
As always, we ask that everyone please enjoy responsibly.