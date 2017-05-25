Big Pitcher Summer Drink Recipes

If you’re looking for some delicious adult beverages for your next gathering, check out these recipes from Fine Wine & Good Spirits!

Raspberry Punch

Makes 6-8 servings

• 1 c Chambord Liqueur

• 2 c Finlandia Vodka

• 3 c pineapple juice

• Raspberries

Combine first three ingredients into a pitcher with ice; stir carefully. Garnish with raspberries.

Just in Thyme

Makes 6-8 servings

• 8 oz Bluecoat American Dry Gin

• 16 oz San Pellegrino Pompelmo

• 4 sprigs thyme

• 2 oranges, peeled and quartered

Combine gin and San Pellegrino into a pitcher; stir. Top with ice and serve. Add thyme and oranges to garnish.

Pineapple Island Breeze

Makes 6-8 servings

• 12 oz Three Olives Pineapple Vodka

• 36 oz pineapple juice

• ½ c cranberry juice

• 1 L of sparkling water or diet lemon-lime

• soda, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher with ice. Stir and enjoy.

Raspberry Lime Cooler

Makes 6-8 servings

• 1 ½ c Stoli Razberi

• 2 c lime seltzer, chilled

• 1 c raspberries

• 1 lime, juiced

• 3-5 drops liquid stevia (to taste)

• Raspberries

Using a muddler, mash the raspberries and stevia in a large bowl, until broken down into very small pieces. Add Stoli and lime juice; stir. Cover and refrigerate one to four hours. Strain the mixture into a large pitcher with ice. Add raspberries for a garnish and top off with seltzer.

As always, we ask that everyone please enjoy responsibly.