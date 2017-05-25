Jungle Odyssey Exhibit Comes To Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ever want to go on a sightseeing safari through a jungle? Well now you can, and you don’t have to go any further than the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. A new exhibit called the Jungle Odyssey hosts some of the world’s most endangered species.

Like any endeavor, CEO Dr. Barbara Baker says, there are some growing pains.

“This is Shahari, our three-year-old pygmy hippo. He’s not supposed to walk on rocks. But animals don’t read the book, which is always a challenge when you introduce some to a new exhibit. That’s one of the reasons why we only have one pygmy hippo right now, because we want to have an opportunity to work the kinks out of the exhibit to know what works and what doesn’t work. And then we’ll bring a female in in the spring,” she said.

Giant anteaters have long snouts, and tongues that are even longer. Two feet long, in fact. The ants have no chance. Another exhibit contains a dog-and-monkey-like carnivore called a fossa. The Jungle Odyssey also includes beautiful, spotted cats called ocelots. Fortunately, they’re separated from the capybaras, the world’s largest rodents.

Still in the construction stage, the zoo will soon introduce its very first zipline. It’s guaranteed not to drop you off in the ocelot den!