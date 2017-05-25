EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Follow The Action: Game 7Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Detectives Searching For Man Selling Counterfeit Penguins Tickets

May 25, 2017 7:54 PM
Filed Under: Counterfeit, Craigslist, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ralph Booker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh detectives are searching for a man accused of selling counterfeit Penguins tickets.

Officials say the man, who goes by the name “Ralph Booker” on Craigslist, sold at least two sets of counterfeit tickets to Sunday’s game. The man met his victims at the Starbucks on 6th Street downtown.

ralph booker counterfeit tickets Detectives Searching For Man Selling Counterfeit Penguins Tickets

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

Police ask anyone who knows the man’s real identity or his whereabouts to contact them at (412) 255-2827 and ask for a detective.

