Detectives Searching For Man Selling Counterfeit Penguins Tickets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh detectives are searching for a man accused of selling counterfeit Penguins tickets.
Officials say the man, who goes by the name “Ralph Booker” on Craigslist, sold at least two sets of counterfeit tickets to Sunday’s game. The man met his victims at the Starbucks on 6th Street downtown.
Police ask anyone who knows the man’s real identity or his whereabouts to contact them at (412) 255-2827 and ask for a detective.
