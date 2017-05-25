U.S. Census: Pittsburgh Population Sees Slight Decline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show Pittsburgh’s population continues to decline.
It’s not much, but the data shows the city lost 239 residents from 2015 to 2016.
It’s the third straight year the city has seen a slight decline.
Pittsburgh now ranks as the 63rd largest city in the country.
Allegheny County as a whole also saw a decline in population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the county population dropped by nearly 4,000 people in the last year.
Only 13 Allegheny County municipalities saw population growth, mostly in the west and north.
