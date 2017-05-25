Vehicle, Bus Crash With Injuries Reported Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A vehicle and a Port Authority bus collided in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Gist Street and Forbes Avenue.
Officials said injuries were reported, but the severity of those injuries was not provided.
Pittsburgh: Vehicle crash involving @PGHtransit bus at Gist St/Forbes Ave intersection w/injuries
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 25, 2017
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.
