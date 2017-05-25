WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Vehicle, Bus Crash With Injuries Reported Downtown

May 25, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Forbes Avenue, Gist Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A vehicle and a Port Authority bus collided in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Gist Street and Forbes Avenue.

Officials said injuries were reported, but the severity of those injuries was not provided.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

