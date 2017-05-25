Governor Wolf Pitches Jobs And Reelection In Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — In Aliquippa on Thursday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf toured Versatex, a building products supply company that, ironically, competes against the company he once owned in York.

“We were really good competitors. Probably of all the companies we competed with we had the highest regard for Versatex. they treat their employees well. they make a good product,” the governor said.

Wolf was here to promote manufacturing and his” jobs-that-pay-tour,” but other issues were also on his mind — like the proposed Trump budget that will hurt Pennsylvanians, in his view.

“Individual human beings’ lives are going to be diminished in so many ways because of the federal budget that the president’s proposing,” Wolf told KDKA political editor Jon Delano.

And the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, without a good replacement will be equally hurtful, he says.

“Here in Pennsylvania we have over 700,000 Pennsylvanians who have gotten health insurance in the last two years, and if you take that away that’s going to devastate these families.”

This visit to Versatex was billed as an official event, but of course there’s a political side.

The governor, preparing to run for reelection, clearly can use opportunities like this to greet workers, ultimately voters.

And that’s exactly what he did, sharing his initial pitch for reelection.

“I think voters need two things in order to trust their government, and I think voters elected me because they wanted somebody they thought was competent,” said Wolf.

“And I think they wanted someone they believed had integrity, and I’ve tried in the last little over two years to show that I could do that.”

Of course, Wolf has eighteen months before voters render their judgment.