Suspects In Cab Driver’s Beating Death To Stand Trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four men, charged in the beating death of a Somali cab driver, will stand trial.
The men are accused of calling a cab in Beltzhoover back in February, and then attacking and robbing the driver, 31-year-old Ramadhan Mohamed.
Mohamed died from his injuries three days after the attack.
King Edwards, Daniel Russell and Christen Glenn all appeared before a judge at their preliminary hearings. The fourth suspect, Hosea Moore, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and testified against the others.
In court on Friday, defense attorneys showed remorse for the victim’s family.
“This is a situation where a man lost his life in a horrible, horrible set of circumstances,” said attorney Kevin Abramovitz. “There’s nothing that is going to make that right, but we’re just doing the best we can given our situation.”
Attorneys say a formal arraignment for the four suspects will take place sometime next month.
