Man Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of Mentally Disabled Woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.
According to police, the incident happened at a home in Georges Township, Fayette County on Tuesday.
The victim in the case is a 33-year-old woman who is blind, non-verbal and has cerebral palsy.
An adult protective services investigator told police the suspect, 76-year-old James Sweet, allegedly placed his hand down the woman’s diaper for an extended period of time. He also allegedly placed his hand up the woman’s shirt.
A caretaker witnessed the incident. The caretaker said while Sweet’s hand was under the woman’s shirt he said, “This is how I check her feeding tube.”
He also claimed that he was checking to see if the diaper was wet. The caretaker said the diaper has a blue line, which changes color if it needs to be changed. Based on that, the caretaker said there would be no reason for Sweet’s hand to be inside of the diaper.
Sweet is facing a list of charges including, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.
