EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

Schedule For Stanley Cup Final Released

May 26, 2017 12:09 AM
Filed Under: Nashville Predators, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup Finals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Stanley Cup Final will begin Monday in Pittsburgh.

Following the Pens’ Game 7 win at home, the Stanley Cup Final will start back at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.

The NHL released the full schedule for the final Thursday night.

The Penguins will take on the Nashville Predators in Game 1 at 8 p.m. on Memorial Day. The two teams will face off at PPG Paints Arena again for Game 2 on Wednesday, May 31.

The complete schedule is as follows:

  • Game 1 – Monday, May 29 – 8:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
  • Game 2 – Wednesday, May 31 – 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
  • Game 3 – Saturday, June 3 – 8 p.m. in Nashville
  • Game 4 – Monday, June 5 – 8 p.m. in Nashville
  • Game 5 * – Thursday, June 8 – 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
  • Game 6 * – Sunday, June 11 – 8 p.m. in Nashville
  • Game 7 * – Wednesday, June 14 – 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena

*Denotes if necessary

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch