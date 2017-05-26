Schedule For Stanley Cup Final Released

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Stanley Cup Final will begin Monday in Pittsburgh.
Following the Pens’ Game 7 win at home, the Stanley Cup Final will start back at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.
The NHL released the full schedule for the final Thursday night.
The Penguins will take on the Nashville Predators in Game 1 at 8 p.m. on Memorial Day. The two teams will face off at PPG Paints Arena again for Game 2 on Wednesday, May 31.
The complete schedule is as follows:
- Game 1 – Monday, May 29 – 8:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
- Game 2 – Wednesday, May 31 – 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
- Game 3 – Saturday, June 3 – 8 p.m. in Nashville
- Game 4 – Monday, June 5 – 8 p.m. in Nashville
- Game 5 * – Thursday, June 8 – 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
- Game 6 * – Sunday, June 11 – 8 p.m. in Nashville
- Game 7 * – Wednesday, June 14 – 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
*Denotes if necessary
