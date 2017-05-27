Big Screen Returns For Stanley Cup Final Home Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins fans will be cheering on their team both inside and outside PPG Paints Arena next week as the big screen returns.
Fans will be able to watch Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on the big screen outside the arena on Monday and Wednesday when the Pens host the Nashville Predators.
The big screen is set up near the Peoples Gate at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Washington Place.
“Gold Outs,” another Pens playoff tradition, will also return. Gold t-shirts and towels will be distributed to all fans inside PPG Paints Arena for both games.
Game 1 will be played on Memorial Day at 8 p.m.
