EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

Big Screen Returns For Stanley Cup Final Home Games

May 27, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: Big Screen, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup Final

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins fans will be cheering on their team both inside and outside PPG Paints Arena next week as the big screen returns.

Fans will be able to watch Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on the big screen outside the arena on Monday and Wednesday when the Pens host the Nashville Predators.

The big screen is set up near the Peoples Gate at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Washington Place.

“Gold Outs,” another Pens playoff tradition, will also return. Gold t-shirts and towels will be distributed to all fans inside PPG Paints Arena for both games.

Game 1 will be played on Memorial Day at 8 p.m.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch