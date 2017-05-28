EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

Child Bitten Multiple Times By Pit Bull

May 28, 2017 2:41 PM
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A child was bitten multiple times by a dog on Pittsburgh’s North Side early Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 2400-block of Brighton Road.

An 11-year-old boy was reportedly bitten multiple times on the legs by a pit bull. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. His condition is unknown.

The pit bull was found a few minutes later in the 2400-block of Ridgeland Place, behind Brighton Road. Animal Control was called to the scene.

The dog will be in quarantine for 10 days. There were no shot records available for the pit bull.

